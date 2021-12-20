TeeterAtTheLake.com Cute...Cute...Cute!! This one is a keeper! :) You have to see it for yourself as it is just beautiful. All brick home has been remodeled and has new shed in the back. Large and level fenced backyard with gate to walk thru on one side and a gate on the other that you can drive thru as well. Privacy fence between you and the closest neighbor (entire yard is fenced in). Oversized 2-car carport, large enough for a suburban style car and a 4-runner style car at the same time. Fresh paint throughout. All new carpet in bedrooms, new tile in baths, and new laminate hardwood everywhere else. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and new countertops. HVAC is approx. 6 years old and roof is approx 2 years old. New windows. Landscaping is well maintained and gives this home a beautiful back drop. Permits not found. Make an appt. for a personalized showing today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a prob…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
On Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will continue its tradition of lighting up the neighborhood with hundred…
Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way.