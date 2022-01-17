3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $319,000

** MULTIPLE OFFERS** Highest and best by Sat 2/15/22 @ 5PM!! Incredible Moorseville neighborhood that is HOA free! This adorable, fixed-up, open-floorpan is situated on a spacious 1.20 acre lot. Spacious rooms throughout, starting with family room that flows into the dining/breakfast area and kitchen with SS stove and refrigerator. Master bedroom is spacious with plenty of natural light, large walk-in closet, master bath, large vanity, walk-in shower and linen closet. 2 secondary bedrooms with plenty of natural light and good size. New neutral paint throughout, HVAC 2019, water heater 202, new LVP flooring. Large yard with a lot of potential. Lot has so much potential, existing is a garden that has blueberry bushes and asparagus bushes. Well-cared for home and is a gem to find in Moorseville.