 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $325,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED, please submit highest and best by 1/31 (Mon) at 10:30 a.m. Beautiful renovated 3 BR, 2BA 1911 bungalow loaded with classic charm and modern amenities nestled in downtown Mooresville. Enjoy your favorite coffee or beverage on the covered wrap around porch. Main floor: updated kitchen with farmhouse sink - new appliances (Refrig incl) - custom tilework - floating shelves, huge dining room with pantry - owners' suite with gorgeous bathroom that includes the original claw foot tub, spacious living room (you'll love the original glass French door), guest bedroom & updated hall bath with walk-in tile shower. Upper level: bedroom with large closet and bonus room area with large closet (great for office, playroom, etc.). Front yard has new sod, big flat backyard offers endless possibilities & includes storage bldg. Conveniently located to: shops, restaurants, cafes & etc.. New: roof, appliances, water heater, fixtures. Original: doors, most floors, claw tub.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest
Local News

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest

  • Updated

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics