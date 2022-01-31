3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $325,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED, please submit highest and best by 1/31 (Mon) at 10:30 a.m. Beautiful renovated 3 BR, 2BA 1911 bungalow loaded with classic charm and modern amenities nestled in downtown Mooresville. Enjoy your favorite coffee or beverage on the covered wrap around porch. Main floor: updated kitchen with farmhouse sink - new appliances (Refrig incl) - custom tilework - floating shelves, huge dining room with pantry - owners' suite with gorgeous bathroom that includes the original claw foot tub, spacious living room (you'll love the original glass French door), guest bedroom & updated hall bath with walk-in tile shower. Upper level: bedroom with large closet and bonus room area with large closet (great for office, playroom, etc.). Front yard has new sod, big flat backyard offers endless possibilities & includes storage bldg. Conveniently located to: shops, restaurants, cafes & etc.. New: roof, appliances, water heater, fixtures. Original: doors, most floors, claw tub.