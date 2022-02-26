Here's your chance to own a 3 bed 2 bath home on a GORGEOUS fully fenced .81 acre, cul de sac lot! This level lot backs up to the woods adding plenty of natural privacy, perfect for entertaining! You will love this new neighborhood's location- close to town and highway 77. NO HOA!! Additional features include: Underground sprinkler system throughout front and back yard, new sod, impressive landscaping, back deck, extra wide driveway with additional parking space added, fresh paint throughout, 11.5 foot tall attached garage, large master bath with soaking tub, walk in closet, and highly desirable open floor plan! Don't miss out on this beautiful ready to move in home!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $329,900
