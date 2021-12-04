 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $345,000

Need move-in ready? Don't miss this beautiful, nearly new 3 BR townhome that checks all the boxes, with Owner Suite on main & maintenance-free yard/exterior! Covered porch leads into a neutral open floorplan. Sidelights at entry spill natural light into crown-topped main rooms with easy-care LVP flooring. Enjoy a cozy GR gas fireplace in winter & ceiling fans thru-out in warm months. A large eat-in island adds extra seating/entertaining space. Stylish subway tile & Stainless appls include a gas top range. Kitchen pantry and a Drop Zone by garage entry add the storage you need to keep life organized. Owner's BR tray ceiling w/crown inset, walk-in closet & Bath w/Shower & dual sink tall vanity. Laundry Room also on main. 2 BRs up, plus full bath & a Rec/Bonus Room. Loft makes an ideal study/library space. French door w/built in dust free blinds leads onto patio with tree-lined backyard area. Clubhouse w/kitchen & fitness, walking trails & nearby grocery/shops make this your perfect home!

