3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $345,000

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful Townhome close to shops, restaurants, Lake Norman, etc. Walk in to a spacious, open floor plan. Kitchen is delightful and boasts maple cabinetry, granite countertops with a 9 foot island. Stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. You will also love the computer niche located directly off the kitchen. Tons of storage throughout! Large pantry. Upstairs you will find the Owner's Suite with large walk-in closet. Owner's bath complete with large shower/bench. Two additional spacious bedrooms upstairs. Laundry upstairs. Outside owner added extra fencing for additional privacy. Garage has extra storage shelving. This 3BR, 2.5 BA unit won't last long! More photos forthcoming.

