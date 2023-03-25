Welcome home! This beautiful like-new home lies just minutes off of NC-150 and is ready for someone new to call it home. Inside the front door, a foyer greets you with access to the spacious two-car attached garage, a powder room and the formal dining area. Stepping further into the home, a spacious open-concept contains your large kitchen with stainless appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher), granite countertops, a spacious breakfast nook, and large living area with stone-surround fireplace. Upstairs, a loft area awaits. This multipurpose area adjoins to two secondary bedrooms and a large guest bath. Down the hall, you will find the beautiful primary suite with luxurious en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Stop by today, you do not want to miss this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 5-11.
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
The future of the North Carolina Tar Heels next season is coming into focus after a flurry of announcements from players about their intention…
Here's a look at the 50 most competitive colleges in the United States, ranked according to acceptance rates.