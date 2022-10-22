 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $370,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $370,000

In the heart of Mooresville, this home is move-in ready. Built in 2019, it has been well-maintained with an open floor space plan and beautiful white kitchen. In the highly sought after Mooresville Graded School District, this home can't be beat. The one story ranch style home sits on a .149 acre lot with a private backyard great for any host who enjoys entertaining. This charming home, located in Kensington Village, is within walking distance from the Neighborhood Walmart and a short car ride from all Downtown Mooresville has to offer. When viewing this home don't forget to drive past the community pool and playground. This property is ready for you to call home and make new memories. Welcome home!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...