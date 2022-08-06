3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $370,000

From the moment you walk into this almost new townhome you can tell it has been meticulously maintained. After entering the foyer, you walk into the open layout that has beautiful floors throughout. The large living room has a wall of tall wainscotting along with a hand-made window seat at the front window. The spacious dining area is a great stop between the LR and kitchen. The large kitchen has plenty of storage space along with a large island for many to gather. Off the kitchen is a fantastic pocket closet for all of your WFH needs along with a drop zone that leads into the garage. Heading past the kitchen you pass the pantry which is across from a built-in buffet offering more storage and counter space. Rounding out the main floor is a screened-in porch that leads out to the backyard space. Upstairs you find the primary bedroom with a large WIC, two secondary bedrooms, a secondary bathroom, and the laundry room. Walk in and drop your things and call this home!