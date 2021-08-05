 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $374,000
A beautiful new construction, ranch house in a subdivision with no HOA fees, located close to Mooresville downtown, schools, shops. The house has 3 bedrooms and an office room, it has an open plan with a cover patio on the back. The kitchen is very specious with granite tops and white cabinets. The house is very close to Bellingham Park.

