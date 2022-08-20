 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $375,000

Looking for acreage in Mooresville? Look no further, this meticulously maintained home sits at the end of a quiet road on 2 cleared acres. Sit on your covered font porch and enjoy the serenity. HVAC, Roof, Water heater (all appliances) only 4 years old. Septic permit allows for 3 bedrooms, house floorplan has 3 bedrooms and an office.

