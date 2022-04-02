3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $379,000

You are going to love this home! Ranch style, built 2019 features: A designer kitchen with white cabinetry & crown moldings, Quartz Countertops, Island with farmhouse sink, subway tile backsplash in a herringbone style, stainless appliances: gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher & French Door Refrigerator. Tray ceiling & picture moldings in Foyer. Beautiful crown moldings and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas. Gas Fireplace in the Great room. Owners en suite features Quartz countertops with double sinks, upgraded tiled shower w/ built in niches & large walk in closet. Garage entryway has a drop zone storage area and entry to the laundry room. Covered back porch and fully fenced yard. Smart home hub & mobile app controls: Doorbell camera, front door lock, thermostat and lights in 4 zones. Garage door also has an app! Showings to begin Friday, 4/1/2022!