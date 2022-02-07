3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the desirable Cove at Morrison Plantation community. The main floor is open concept with kitchen, dining area, pantry, living room with gas logs and half bath. Upper floor includes a loft area, laundry room, and all bedrooms, including Primary(Master) Suite. All appliances to remain including Refrigerator, Gas Range,Dishwasher,Microwave,Washer & Dryer. Granite countertops in Kitchen. 2 car garage. Back patio with patio pavers, perfect for entertaining! Community boat dock/day slips to enjoy all of what Lake Norman has to offer. Community features a club house, pool, & tennis courts. Convenient location for great shopping & dining!!! A MUST SEE!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $389,900
