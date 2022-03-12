WELCOME HOME AT LAKE NORMAN! This 3-story townhome offers the convenience of townhome living with the amenities of a single family home. Luxury included features like 2-car garage parking, 9’ ceilings, quartz countertops, modern cabinetry and more allow you to live in the luxury home you’ve always wanted, without the high price tag! Conveniently located just off of I-77, Waterfront at Langtree offers the best of luxury, low-maintenance living with easy access to all of the great things that Lake Norman has to offer! Want to do some shopping or grab a bite to eat? Take a short walk over to Langtree Village just across the street! Want to enjoy some fun in the sun out on the water? Visit our local marina just over two miles away or take a short walk down to the community pergola and fire pit for some gorgeous sunset views over the water!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $409,990
