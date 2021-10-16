This well maintained home is just like new! The Amesbury floorplan is an open plan that is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers SSl appliances such as a gas stovetop, double oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator , a large kitchen island opens to a breakfast/dining area, and a nice spacious yet cozy living room with a gas log fireplace! Additional features include engineered hardwood floors in the foyer and living area, 2 piece crown molding, wainscot molding in the foyer, granite countertops in bathrooms and kitchen, ceramic tile shower in master bathroom, as well as two huge WIC’s in owners suite, tankless gas water heater, and a rear covered porch with ceiling fan! This community has a pool, clubhouse, bocce ball court, and playground for homeowners use. Upon completion it will also have walking trails and a pond. This is a beautiful home in rural Mooresville, and perfect location for a commute into Charlotte, and very close to Lowes HQ! This won’t last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $410,000
