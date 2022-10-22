 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $417,500

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $417,500

NEWLY BUILT 2022 home in Mooresville!  3BR 2.5BA with open great room, beautifully upgraded kitchen and spacious owner's retreat. Kitchen features quartz countertops, farmhouse style island and stainless appliances.  Privacy fenced backyard with covered porch, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the Fall weather.  Conveniently located within a 5 minute drive to desirable downtown Mooresville, which offers everything from shopping, antique mall, bakeries, design gallery, beer garden, coffee and gift shops!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...