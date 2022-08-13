3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $419,990

A large foyer welcomes you in, with a bedroom and bath off to one side. A large family area at the rear of the home opens up into an airy and light-filled living space. The gourmet kitchen features a large island and walk-in pantry. The rear covered porch is included and has an option to be screened. The Owner’s Suite is a true retreat, featuring a bath with dual vanities and an enormous closet. This home is loaded with elegant features. To Be Built. Seller to pay $12000 in flex cash with use of our preferred lender. Primary residents only.