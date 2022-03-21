Move in ready 2 story home located in the Kistler Mill community. Open floor plan with 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, boasting lots of storage and living space. Main floor with office space behind French doors and large open living area. Kitchen comes equipped with black stainless-steel appliances and newer dishwasher. On the second floor you will find a loft area flowing with natural light, spacious bedrooms, full bathroom with dual vanity, laundry room, and an extra-large owner's suite with walk-in closet. Fenced yard with firepit will make this the perfect retreat at the end of the of a long day. Beautiful community situated in sought-after Mooresville of Iredell County and only minutes away from downtown.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
- Updated
A judge ruled former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples when she wouldn't issue marriage licenses.
- Updated
After a two year hiatus, the annual "A Journey in Images" photo exhibit is returning to the Mooresville Public Library from May 7 through Aug. 31.
- Updated
A 49-year-old Statesville woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to address the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina as hospitalizations continue to drop across the state. The latest CDC update says most North Carolina counties have low levels of COVID-19.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
Sandra Bullock is quitting acting, a ruthless hate crime attack, 'Ms. Marvel', NFL trades, and more trending news
Sandra Bullock plans to step back from acting, Steph Curry drops 47 points, and China undergoes another lockdown — here's a roundup of some of today's trending topics.