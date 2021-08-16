WELCOME HOME! Double door entry leads you to a wide foyer with gleaming hardwoods and a trey ceiling. The huge great room features 12 foot ceilings, a gas fireplace, and a recessed niche perfect for an entertainment center. The gourmet kitchen has a gas range, double ovens, tile backsplash, a dining nook, and a huge breakfast bar. The dining room has a tray ceiling and large windows. French doors lead to the private office space. The master suite features tray ceilings, a luxurious master bath, and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are both generously sized. The second full bath has dual vanities. Laundry room with mud sink. Drop zone conveniently located off garage entry. You'll love the large screened porch w/epoxy floor, vaulted ceilings and the beautiful stone patio beyond that. Epoxy floors in garage. Irrigation system. Wonderful neighborhood with water access, a huge outdoor pool, a fitness center, and a large playground. Come see this beauty before it's gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000
