3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000

Must see home with open floorplan that offers a spacious living area with 3 beds/2 baths. The home was finished in 2019 and has been kept in immaculate condition. It offers the convenience of a two car garage, drop zone, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located off of Shearers Rd having easy access to Mooresville, Davidson & multiple I-77 interchanges. This property is also in close proximity to where the future East/West Connector Rd will be built. Only minutes to a grocery store anchored plaza with restaurants, retail/office and a gas station.

