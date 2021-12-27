3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request as well as a conven…
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a prob…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 16-22. L…
Two juveniles will face charges for stealing a vehicle after running away from a group home, said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
- Updated
It’s time to get your walking shoes on and start the new year off by joining in the fun Jan. 1 at the Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park R…
- Updated
The Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court’s office adopted the Heroes House (also known as the Iredell Veteran’s Transitional House) this hol…
- Updated
Just in time for the winter holidays and a warm weekend forecast, the Carolina Thread Trail launched a redesign of its interactive online trai…
He said he pictured the dog being left in a crate at night and getting very little human interaction. But he said, the hotel, Aloft, was pet f…