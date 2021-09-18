3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $439,900

A must see custom built home with upgraded features throughout. You’ll love this charming, 3 bedroom home in a quiet & community friendly neighborhood. The open floorplan really makes the space feel larger. Amazing kitchen with huge quartz island, new appliances and hardwood floors. Check out the large pantry for all your kitchen storage! Owners suite is on the main floor with an walk in tile shower and vintage bathtub. Two additional bedrooms share full tiled bathroom. Full bedroom/half bathroom upstairs. Double sliding doors open to fenced in yard with patio setting and pergola fireplace setup. Additional features include 2 car garage. Award-winning Iredell County school system, situated on the outskirts of Mooresville, great location is just minutes to downtown Mooresville, I-77, restaurants & shopping!