 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

You don't want to miss this opportunity to own a gorgeous townhome in the desirable Villas at Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to practically everything you need without having to get in a car! This Pinot model is like NEW & has a fabulous open concept floorplan w/lots of square footage & room to spread out! The interior features hardwood floors, high ceilings, plantation shutters & upgraded carpet & thick pad. Separate Office w/French doors on the main level. Gourmet Kitchen boasts HUGE island w/b'fast bar, granite countertops, natural gas range, stainless steel wall oven & built-in microwave & loads of cabinets! Enter through the 2-car backload Garage & into a nice mud room off the Kitchen, a perfect drop zone for all your stuff. Huge Primary Suite w/sitting area + 2 WIC. Large primary bath w/double vanity & tiled shower. XL Laundry Room & secondary Bedrooms. Great storage throughout! Convenient to shopping, restaurants/brewery, spa/yoga grocery, bank, Lowe's YMCA, and more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

The governor of St. Petersburg in Russia says a general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol died in battle and was buried Saturday. Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army. Russian media identified the 8th Army as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks. Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying the general “died a heroic death in battle.” It didn't say when or where. Russian news websites show his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with flowers. Ukraine has claimed that a growing number of Russian generals have been killed during the war.

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.