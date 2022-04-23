3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

You don't want to miss this opportunity to own a gorgeous townhome in the desirable Villas at Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to practically everything you need without having to get in a car! This Pinot model is like NEW & has a fabulous open concept floorplan w/lots of square footage & room to spread out! The interior features hardwood floors, high ceilings, plantation shutters & upgraded carpet & thick pad. Separate Office w/French doors on the main level. Gourmet Kitchen boasts HUGE island w/b'fast bar, granite countertops, natural gas range, stainless steel wall oven & built-in microwave & loads of cabinets! Enter through the 2-car backload Garage & into a nice mud room off the Kitchen, a perfect drop zone for all your stuff. Huge Primary Suite w/sitting area + 2 WIC. Large primary bath w/double vanity & tiled shower. XL Laundry Room & secondary Bedrooms. Great storage throughout! Convenient to shopping, restaurants/brewery, spa/yoga grocery, bank, Lowe's YMCA, and more!