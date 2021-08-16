Privacy, location, entertaining spaces is what you will find at this all brick 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with partially finished basement, located on the 10th fairway of Mallard Head golf course on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mooresville. Large kitchen with eat-in area open to large formal dining room, large private office, living room with built in shelving and gas fireplace. Step outside to an amazing screened in back deck and enjoy the private fenced backyard or enjoy the golf course views. Upper level offers spacious primary bedroom, large primary bathroom with separate vanities, large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom, bonus room with closets may be used as 4th bedroom. Partially finished basement with wood burning fireplace and workshop. Owners are providing a 1 YEAR HOME WARRANTY!!! Feel free to reach out with any questions or if you'd like to book a showing! (704) 999-4030
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.
- Updated
A stop for a traffic violation led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on drug charges.
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.