3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $459,000

This stunning, end-unit townhome near Lake Norman checks all of the boxes for easy living, and only steps away from the many conveniences of Morrison Plantation. This home is packed with upgrades from top to bottom including new carpet, new paint, new tankless water heater, and new custom barn door & storm door. Spacious, open-concept floorplan. 2-car garage w/ plenty of storage space. Lower Level Bonus Room makes a great playroom or home office. Outdoor lighting illuminates the fenced in front yard, and the location can't be beat! Grocery, shops, restaurants, & more adjoin the neighborhood. I-77 access is nearby too! Enjoy the perks of low maintenance, convenient living, in one of Mooresville's favorite neighborhoods!