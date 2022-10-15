This stunning, end-unit townhome near Lake Norman checks all of the boxes for easy living, and only steps away from the many conveniences of Morrison Plantation. This home is packed with upgrades from top to bottom including new carpet, new paint, new tankless water heater, and new custom barn door & storm door. Spacious, open-concept floorplan. 2-car garage w/ plenty of storage space. Lower Level Bonus Room makes a great playroom or home office. Outdoor lighting illuminates the fenced in front yard, and the location can't be beat! Grocery, shops, restaurants, & more adjoin the neighborhood. I-77 access is nearby too! Enjoy the perks of low maintenance, convenient living, in one of Mooresville's favorite neighborhoods!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County experienced explosive growth between 2010 and 2020, gaining over 27,000 residents. This trend is projected to accelerate over t…
The building at 1431 Mecklenburg Highway has surely seen many a love story in its nearly 100-year-old history. After all, it’s been an element…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed three resolutions at Monday night’s board meeting.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
MOORESVILLE — Pine Lake Prep’s quest for an undefeated regular season continued on Friday night with another dominant conference win, defeatin…
A 15-year-old boy accused of killing 5 people near a Raleigh greenway before eluding officers for hours is now hospitalized in critical condition, police say.
Don’t let microbes and insects turn your Halloween masterpiece into a horror show before the big night.
Adults brawl at youth football game, man hit with hammer taken to a hospital, Winston-Salem police say
Several adults were injured Saturday morning in a fight during a youth football game at Glenn High School in Kernersville, authorities said. No arrests have been made.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced the expansion of its Rehabilitation Services Department.