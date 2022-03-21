3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $460,000

Your next home awaits you in the sought-after, waterfront Harbor Cove community of Mooresville! Not only is it move-in ready, but has that all-important primary suite on main level! Enjoy the formal dining room, or use it as an office or living room. The two-story great room is bright & airy with gas fireplace and it allows easy access to the kitchen featuring granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a good book in the sunroom, or step out & enjoy the outdoors on the adjacent covered deck. The primary suite has walk-in closet & bath w/ separate shower and tub. Upstairs bedrooms & bonus room provide plenty of additional space. The enormous 12 x 24 outbuilding in fenced backyard is wired! This community offers lakefront pool and there is a paddleboard launch as well! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools & I77. Occasionally, boat slip leases become available by slip owners, so inquire about further details. Schedule your showing today to see this FANTASTIC home!