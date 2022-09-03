3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $464,900

Back on Market at no fault of sellers, Motivated seller, schedule your showing today. This home is ready for a quick move in. As soon as you walk in this home, you'll be impressed with how large it feels with the 10 foot ceilings and the abundance of natural light! Enjoy a resort like living with community lake access and the pool/fitness center within WALKING distance. The gourmet kitchen, with a huge quartz island, stainless double ovens, gas cooktop, castled cabinetry with base pull outs. Upgraded RevWood flooring in main living, ceramic tile and granite counters in all bathrooms. Luxury master suite with upgraded two-piece deluxe crown molding, wainscoting, cased windows, and tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, and an upgraded semi-frameless luxury shower with tile. Finished garage, tankless water heater, and smart home technology. Enjoy entertaining on your covered patio with an extended deck (14 X 28), and a fully fenced yard. MOVE IN READY!