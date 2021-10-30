3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $474,900

Highly sought after ranch plan with rocking chair front porch on beautiful cul de sac lot! Main floor living with large master and dual closets. Second floor has a bonus space with bedroom full bath, large living area, and storage galore! Large open concept floorplan features wide hallways, upgraded hand scraped hardwood floors, French doors on study, stone fireplace in living room, quartz counters in kitchen and baths and tons of other upgrades! Large screened in back porch leads to level fenced in yard with beautiful flowering trees and shrubs and paver patio. Irrigation system is included and HOA takes care of lawn maintenance. Community features lake access for paddle sports, beautiful outdoor pool, walking trails, pickleball, playground and more!