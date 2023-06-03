2 story home with Primary bedroom on the main level and 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and flex/bonus room upper level. This home is pet and smoke free. Super clean! Spacious living room with gas fireplace and open concept with the dining area and kitchen. This kitchen has a huge half rounded island, perfect for entertaining and includes all stainless steel appliances, (including refrigerator), wall oven, electric cooktop and a large walk-in pantry. (wooden pull outs in most cabinets) Primary bathroom has a separate garden tub, shower, 2 vanities, separate toilet & large walk in closet! Spacious private office in the front of the home with french doors. Upstairs has a very large flex/bonus room with tons of storage, two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Byers Creek has a large outdoor pool, playground, plus a sidewalk to Lakeshore Elem & Middle School. Close to Shopping, amazing restaurants and Lake Norman State Park. Washer and Dryer are included. Move in ready.