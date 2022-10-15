This is your chance to buy a beautiful and sunny ranch home in a fantastic community with lake access! This house, built in 2020, has three bedrooms, including the primary on the main floor, three full bathrooms, one flex room/office and an open concept main area that leads to a screened-in back porch and paved patio in a fenced in yard. Upstairs you'll find one of the bedrooms, a bathroom and a nice loft. The owners invested a lot of time in the landscaping, to add shade and privacy. The whole lawn has in-ground irrigation and lawn maintenance is included with the HOA fees. What a great feature! LakeWalk Community features lake access for kayaks and paddleboards, pickle ball courts, walking trails, a lake front gazebo, picnic tables, a swimming pool, a dog park, and a playground! Sellers willing to buy down interest rates for one year with acceptable offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County experienced explosive growth between 2010 and 2020, gaining over 27,000 residents. This trend is projected to accelerate over t…
The building at 1431 Mecklenburg Highway has surely seen many a love story in its nearly 100-year-old history. After all, it’s been an element…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed three resolutions at Monday night’s board meeting.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
MOORESVILLE — Pine Lake Prep’s quest for an undefeated regular season continued on Friday night with another dominant conference win, defeatin…
A 15-year-old boy accused of killing 5 people near a Raleigh greenway before eluding officers for hours is now hospitalized in critical condition, police say.
Don’t let microbes and insects turn your Halloween masterpiece into a horror show before the big night.
Adults brawl at youth football game, man hit with hammer taken to a hospital, Winston-Salem police say
Several adults were injured Saturday morning in a fight during a youth football game at Glenn High School in Kernersville, authorities said. No arrests have been made.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced the expansion of its Rehabilitation Services Department.