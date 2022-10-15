 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $485,000

This is your chance to buy a beautiful and sunny ranch home in a fantastic community with lake access! This house, built in 2020, has three bedrooms, including the primary on the main floor, three full bathrooms, one flex room/office and an open concept main area that leads to a screened-in back porch and paved patio in a fenced in yard. Upstairs you'll find one of the bedrooms, a bathroom and a nice loft. The owners invested a lot of time in the landscaping, to add shade and privacy. The whole lawn has in-ground irrigation and lawn maintenance is included with the HOA fees. What a great feature! LakeWalk Community features lake access for kayaks and paddleboards, pickle ball courts, walking trails, a lake front gazebo, picnic tables, a swimming pool, a dog park, and a playground! Sellers willing to buy down interest rates for one year with acceptable offer.

