3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $495,000

This is your chance to buy a beautiful and sunny ranch home in a fantastic community with lake access! This house, built in 2020, has three bedrooms, including the primary on the main floor, three full bathrooms, one flex room/office and an open concept main area that leads to a screened-in back porch and paved patio in a fenced in yard. Upstairs you'll find one of the bedrooms, a bathroom and a nice loft. The owners invested a lot of time in the landscaping, to add shade and privacy. The whole lawn has in-ground irrigation and lawn maintenance is included with the HOA fees. What a great feature! LakeWalk Community features lake access for kayaks and paddleboards, pickle ball courts, walking trails, a lake front gazebo, picnic tables, a swimming pool, a dog park, and a playground! Do NOT use Waze. Use Google Maps.