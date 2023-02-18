Book your showing today for this well maintained full brick ranch located on over 1/2 an acre lot in the Highland Ridge community w/no HOAs. Upon entry, you'll notice the quality craftsmanship starting with the engineered plank hardwood floors. The dining room features crown molding, chair rail and wainscotting. The open floor plan throughout leads you past the living room and into the great room w/a gas fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner gas range, a bar w/seating and a breakfast area. The spacious primary bedroom features tray ceilings, an ensuite w/dual vanities, dual walk-in closets and a walk-in shower with 4 jets, a rainfall showerhead and 2 handheld wands. The office/flex space has a glass French door and an adjacent full bath, great for guests. Secondary bedrooms 1 and 2 share a hall full bath. The covered back porch overlooks the large backyard w/a pergola w/lights great for relaxing and enjoying the Carolina weather.