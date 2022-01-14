3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $500,000

**PRICE REDUCED** Motivated sellers.....bring all offers****Great Location! Cul-de-sac Brick house with loft and bonus room. New Carpet, New Paint, 28x32 Auto Shop with unfinished room over it. Septic pumped 11/2021, New Well pump, New bathroom vanity/shower/lighting/flooring. Septic permitted for 4 bedrooms. Bonus room over Garage. Roof 2012, New water heater 2021. Trex decking with fireplace/pit, large patio and large back yard. Space for a garden. Private but close to everything. HVAC 2009 with an accu-clean filter system. Some windows have blown seals but being sold as is.