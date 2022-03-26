3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $518,000

Beautiful new construction home custom built by Sunset Homes. The Willow plan features an open floor plan with 2-story foyer and great room. The owner's suite is located on the main level and includes a tray ceiling and a bath featuring dual-sink vanity with granite countertop, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet, tile floors and a water closet. Take the staircase with wrought-iron spindles to the upper level, where you'll find 2 more bedrooms, a spacious bonus room, and a full bath. An unfinished walk-out basement has already been framed, so could easily be finished into additional flex space, or left unfinished for a workshop or storage space galore! This is a quality build with beautiful finishes throughout. A 2-car garage, covered front porch, and deck complete the home. Estimated finish date is mid-April, so this is an opportunity to buy new construction without a long wait! For more info contact Pamela Temple, Keller Williams Realty, 704-400-6701, www.thetempleteam.com.