Your tropical oasis awaits! Saltwater pool, lake access, entertainer’s low maintenance Trex decking, this 3Bed/2Bath home has it all! As you enter the foyer, you will notice an open floorplan w/vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. However, the open kitchen, breakfast, dining & living have all eyes on the backyard paradise! Featuring an entertainment deck that overlooks a custom waterfall, saltwater pool and yes, even a fenced puppy paradise! Owners can retreat to their renovated master bed/bath that features custom closet & spa-like tranquility. From the Owner’s suite, French doors open to a flex room that could be an office, workout room, or relaxing meditation room. Oversized 2-car garage offers overhead storage with fixed stairs. Get ready for a Griswold Christmas with 400 amp electrical service! 2011 roof w/50 year life, new flooring in entry, kitchen, hallway-2018. HVAC has UV filtration. Home is conveniently located across street from lake access. No HOA
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $520,000
