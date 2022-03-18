 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $527,800

One of three Griffin Hall corner units with seasonal views of Lake Norman. Kitchen completely upgraded with tons of wall and base cabinets, subway tile backsplash and under-cabinet lighting. Custom stainless steel Whirlpool appliances include gas range, microwave and super quiet dishwasher. ‘LG ‘ side X side SS refrigerator. Oversized MasterBR on main floor with tray ceiling and huge walk-in closet. Master bath with upgraded cabinets, and granite countertops. Entire main floor is hardwood with tile in the bathrooms. Custom wood stained stairs with iron trim on all handrails and upstairs loft Premium carpet upstairs where you’ll appreciate large walk-in closets and a finished mechanical room (gas furnace and gas tankless water heater). This is a must see corner unit offering seasonal water views of Lake Norman from back patio. Garage and mechanical room have been finished and painted. Both areas fully insulated. Separate outside wall mounted garage remote.

