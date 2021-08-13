3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $529,900

MOTIVATED SELLER! BRING AN OFFER! Perfect Lake Norman weekend retreat or investment vacation rental! Nestled perfectly in the cove yet so close to BIG open water making it the perfect location for both relaxation and tons of Lake Norman fun too. On the opposite side you will find the natural rock left behind from the rock quarry of the past, giving you a feeling of being in the mountains too. It is truly a one of a kind location with natural elements abound. This home has been well maintained and the pride in ownership shows. The kitchen was recently updated. 3rd bedroom does not have closet. Huge wrap-around deck (3 yrs. old) offers beautiful views. New roof 2 years ago. Hot water heater 3 yrs. old. Large (16 X 24) two-story workshop offers great hobby space or extra storage. Home wired for generator. Wonderful location on west side of Mooresville with easy access to Highway 150. Minutes to lake front dining by road or water.