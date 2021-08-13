MOTIVATED SELLER! BRING AN OFFER! Perfect Lake Norman weekend retreat or investment vacation rental! Nestled perfectly in the cove yet so close to BIG open water making it the perfect location for both relaxation and tons of Lake Norman fun too. On the opposite side you will find the natural rock left behind from the rock quarry of the past, giving you a feeling of being in the mountains too. It is truly a one of a kind location with natural elements abound. This home has been well maintained and the pride in ownership shows. The kitchen was recently updated. 3rd bedroom does not have closet. Huge wrap-around deck (3 yrs. old) offers beautiful views. New roof 2 years ago. Hot water heater 3 yrs. old. Large (16 X 24) two-story workshop offers great hobby space or extra storage. Home wired for generator. Wonderful location on west side of Mooresville with easy access to Highway 150. Minutes to lake front dining by road or water.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.
Space Galore! Expect to be impressed with this very nice and roomy 4 bedroom home on over an acre on low traffic street next to cul du sac loc…
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.