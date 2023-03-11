Welcome home to easy, main-level-living in Mooresville! This 1-owner, well cared for home is move-in ready & packed w/ upgrades, including handicap accessible features. Covered front porch provides easy entry into the home. 3 bedrooms + 2 full baths and laundry are on the main + an additional 500sqft of Bonus Rm + 1/2 bath upstairs. Primary Suite offers accessible features such as widened doorways, roll-in shower, roll-up vanity/sink, remotes for lighting & fans, + 2 spacious closets (1 has a widened doorway). Impressive chef's kitchen features a gas stove top, double wall oven, & is anchored by a large center island w/ granite counter tops. Lots of cabinet + counter space + pantry. Sunroom overlooks a lovely, fenced-in backyard. The thoughtfully designed patio & hardscaping is made for entertaining! Plus, allows wheelchair access to the outdoor fireplace and an addtl pathway wraps around the side of the house! Neighborhood pool is just down the street. So much to love about this home!