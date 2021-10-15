Rare find! Welcome to 137 Lake Pine located conveniently off Brawley School Road. The boat slip is within walking distance but there is also plenty of parking at community dock if you have friends joining you for the day on the lake. The full stucco home is move in ready and offers a two car side load garage. Spacious primary suite on the second floor. Loft overlooking family room with lots of natural light. Would be great area for home office of playroom. Huge deck overlooking the mature landscaping that provides a private yard. Fenced area and fire pit. Interior boasts updated lighting and hardwood floors in family room, living room and foyer. Interior freshly painted. Excellent Schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
- Updated
Inlaid into the sidewalks of Main Street in Downtown Mooresville is an ever-growing group of some of the most recognizable names in the sport …
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
- Updated
Lake Norman High School celebrated homecoming on Oct. 1. Activities included crowning of the senior queen, senior king and junior, sophomore a…
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
In celebration of Fire Safety Month in October, the preschool at Vanderburg United Methodist Church collected snacks and drinks for the firefi…