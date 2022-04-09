This Milan floorplan build by Ryan Homes features an open-concept first floor with a great room with gas logs, sunroom, and oversized kitchen with island perfect for entertaining. The second level features 3 bedrooms, a spacious loft, and laundry room. Enjoy evenings by the fire pit on the stone paver patio or grilling with the dedicated gas hookup. Garage was extended by 2' to provide easiest parking for larger vehicles. Other features include wired security system, tankless water heater, 54" tall fenced backyard, dovetail drawers and soft close cabinets in kitchen, massive storage area in attic (floored), plus much more! This home shows like a model home!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …