3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $570,000

Custom Built Ranch with Bonus Room on a cul-de-sac street! The quality of this home is what you have been waiting for in a "right size ranch". Split bedroom plan for privacy, open feel with Great Room that flows into the Kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, center island, gas cook top, glass hood, Stainless Steel appliances, wall oven and microwave. Recessed lighting throughout. A drop zone is located in the Laundry Room when entering from the 2 car garage. Owners Suite with tray ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, soaking tub, no glass tiled shower with 2 heads. Double split vanities with granite countertops. 2 Bedrooms share a a bath with double vanity with granite. A full bath accompanies the Bonus Room. Location is close to Lake Norman, shopping and restaurants. NO HOA FEES.