Welcome to 509 W Park Ave where the country setting meets city conveniences perfectly. You will love pulling into the long winding freshly paved driveway where your 4.5 acres and all the privacy that comes with it begins. The newly painted 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath all brick ranch will greet you as you make your way to the top of the drive. The double door entry brings you into the foyer and leads into the family/dining room where you can sit and enjoy the gas fireplace. The screened in porch is conveniently located off the kitchen. Paradise happens from there as you reach the salt water pool that has had a brand new pump and heater installed. Busy splashing around? Use the pool side bathroom and grab a drink from the outdoor fridge while you are at it. Currently the 3rd bedroom is being used as a sitting room which is located right off of the pool deck. While you are here take a walk around the property. Enjoy camping out by the creek under the massive trees. You won't be disappointed.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000
