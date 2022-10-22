 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $583,000

Beautiful, quality-built, custom home, currently under construction by Sunset Homes. Open floor plan in the main living area. Primary bedroom on the main level with deep trail ceiling, large walk-in closet, and ensuite bath. Upstairs you'll find a small loft with double closet, 2 more bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious bonus room with closet. An unfinished walk-out basement is plumbed to add an extra bath and could easily be finished into additional flex space, or left unfinished for a workshop or storage space galore! A 2-car garage, covered front porch, and large deck overlooking the back lawn and woods complete the home. Estimated finish date is mid-to-late October, so you could be enjoying a brand new home in time for the holidays!

