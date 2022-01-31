 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $587,500

Looking for a home in a beautiful community with a deeded boat slip just steps away? Here it is! The flowing floor plan includes formal dining, a den or study, living room with gas log fireplace, kitchen, breakfast nook, half bath and laundry on the main. Granite counter tops, tile floor and backsplash, a center island, pot rack and two year new appliances (except stovetop) make the kitchen a chef's delight. Upstairs the primary bedroom, two over sized secondary bedrooms, a spacious bonus room with extra storage and recently RENOVATED BATHROOMS will delight! Private backyard is shaded with trees and allows lots of space for outdoor enjoyment. Screened in porch and deck may be among your favorite places to enjoy the serenity and natural beauty of this property. New roof in 2007. Heat pumps replaced circa 2019 and 2021. Culligan water conditioner. New driveway. Boat slip #7 across street to right, left on path to slips. Second slip on left. Community pool and playground!

