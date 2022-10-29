3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,999

FULL WARRANTY NEW CONSTRUCTION . Last chance to live in this built out neighborhood at Bethany place. This new construction house comes with sand and finish hardwood floors throughout entire first floor & upstairs hallway, tile in master bathroom & upstairs bathroom. The house has an open floor plan with a vaulted living room ceiling. The breakfast area has a sliding glass door to a rear wooden deck. Fireplace in the living room. Master on the first floor with free standing tub and fully tiled shower. Upstairs bonus room and 2 bedrooms.Please contact agent prior to walking house. Agent is owner/GC.