This spacious one-owner home includes boat slip #5 with lift. Owners' suite on main floor includes the luxurious bath with garden tub, updated walk in shower, separate water closet. The huge kitchen features an island with beverage center and cabinet/counter space galore . Upper level includes a loft, 2 bedrooms, office with closet that can be 4th bedroom (septic says 3 BR), hall bath and X-Large bonus room. The oversized garage (approx 22X25) has a new upgraded door and new Liftmaster with remotes. The beautiful yard has been professionally landscaped into a park-like setting that includes irrigation, multiple patios, fountain and more. Grand Bay offers a community pool, tennis, boat ramp/lake access. See the attachment section for a full list of features that come with this lovely home including; hard stucco warranty and crawl space warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $600,000
