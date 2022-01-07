If you're looking for the home that has it all, you've found it! Including a DEEDED boat slip!! This unique stucco home sits on over a half acre of wooded serenity. As soon as you walk in the front door, you'll be blown away at the natural light that flows throughout from the grand two story living room. The large, gourmet kitchen has ample cabinet space, an eat in breakfast nook, and large dining room overlooking the backyard oasis. The master is on the main floor and man, it will blow you away! So much room in the adorable seating area with bay windows. Master bathroom is fully updated with all modern amenities & frameless walk in shower. Through the loft upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and a HUGE bonus room with storage on each side. There is a third bedroom option that is currently used as an exercise room. Newer roof - brand new privacy fence installed - new shed with bar area and electrical - septic pumped & cleaned 2020 - well cleaned - both AC compressor units have new motors
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $615,000
