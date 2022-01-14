Beautifully remodeled 3 bed/2.5 bath Farmhouse nestled on a private 6.5 acre lot is ready for new owners! This show stopper has been completely renovated inside & out! The open floor plan w/neutral color palette is perfect for entertaining! New modern kitchen features quartz countertops, brushed gold fixtures, stainless appliances & updated lighting. Family room w/vaulted ceiling has large windows and access to the attached sunroom. Updated bathrooms feature designer tiles, fixtures, cabinetry, matching quartz countertops & more! Large master suite and 2 ample sized secondary bedrooms provide room for everyone! The large 24 x 48 foot shop is perfect for the car enthusiast, contractor or any hobby in addition to the attached oversized 2 car garage, storage closets & basement space! Looking for a home w/ land? Over 6.5 acres of stunning views but conveniently located to shopping and I-77. This is a rare opportunity to own your dream home in Iredell county. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $619,000
