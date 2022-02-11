Lovely, Lake Norman home with a salt-water pool, located off the desirable Brawley Peninsula in Mooresville. This Smart Home features an open floor plan, a two-story great room with abundant natural light and a gas fireplace. Kitchen offers plentiful storage, stainless appliances, gas range and adjacent breakfast area. Office with French doors is ideal for those working from home. Bedroom on main and a full bathroom. Spacious primary bedroom with tray ceiling and sitting room. Ensuite was recently remodeled, $35k, and includes an oversized shower with multiple showerheads, jetted tub, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Newer roof (2020), covered, screened-in porch, two-car attached garage, one-car detached garage with additional lofted space, shed, concrete pad for boat storage and new water softener. Customizable outdoor light system can synchronize to music with the sound system that will convey. Minutes from Hager Creek Access Area. Highly rated schools, low county taxes and no HOA.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $650,000
