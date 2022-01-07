Great 2 story/basement in the Mallard Country Club community awaits a new owner! This golf-course home offers year-round views & sits on a roomy .68 acre cul-de-sac lot. NO HOA! The septic is for a 3 bedroom, but it lives like a 4 bedroom as the huge bonus room has an added closet. Completely remodeled kitchen boasts beautiful easy close custom cabinetry, gorgeous granite counters, backsplash, stainless appliances, under-counter lighting, & a copper apron sink in the island complemented by copper pendant lighting. A coffee bar, pantry, & drop zone were all added. All appliances convey! Enlarged laundry; Breakfast area overlooks huge deck; All seasons sunroom w/newer mini-split system; screened porch; huge family room & the basement features gas fireplaces. Very spacious primary bedroom with an added 2nd closet & updated bath w/ Tommy Bahama cabinetry, new granite, & new tile around the jetted tub. The exterior was painted in 2020. Owners favor a closing w/in 30 days. New pics on 1/5th.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
- Updated
A Mooresville student was injured this afternoon when he made contact with electric power lines that were downed by recent storms.
The picture of what a winter storm did to Iredell County is clearer after 24 hours, according to Fire Services & Emergency Management Dire…
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
Amber Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had gone inside the restaurant before her husband, who was tasked with getting the cake.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Richard Coleman has thrown his hat into the ring for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners race and hopes his conservative views on govern…
A local automotive dealership handed out nearly $25,000 to three Mooresville agencies.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 15-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…